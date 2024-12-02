Huerter (ankle) was a full participant during Monday's practice and will be listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Huerter sprained his ankle against the Pelicans on Friday and didn't play Sunday versus the Spurs. While he'll likely be able to suit up this week, barring a setback, the sharpshooter has lost his spot in the starting lineup. Malik Monk will start at shooting guard moving forward, while Keon Ellis has also carved out a larger role recently.