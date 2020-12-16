Guy produced 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists and three rebounds across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 114-113 win over the Warriors.

Guy poured in six three-pointers against Golden State, continuing where he left off last season in the G-League. While he only played three games with the bigs last season, he absolutely destroyed defenses in the developmental circuit and showed a few of his sharpshooting skills off the bench Tuesday. The former second-round pick out of Virginia makes a strong case for a roster spot this year, although there might not be room on an already crowded depth chart in the backcourt.