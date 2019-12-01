Kings' Kyle Guy: Explodes for 42 points Saturday
Guy tallied 42 points (11-23 FG, 8-16 3PT, 9-9 FT) and added five rebounds and four assists in a win over Iowa on Saturday.
Guy shattered his previous career high of 34 points due largely to red-hot shooting from deep. The rookie has yet to convert half of his shots in a game this season, but he has nonetheless proven to be prolific scorer as evidenced by his 26.6 points-per-game mark.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...