Guy tallied 42 points (11-23 FG, 8-16 3PT, 9-9 FT) and added five rebounds and four assists in a win over Iowa on Saturday.

Guy shattered his previous career high of 34 points due largely to red-hot shooting from deep. The rookie has yet to convert half of his shots in a game this season, but he has nonetheless proven to be prolific scorer as evidenced by his 26.6 points-per-game mark.