Monk finished Tuesday's 107-101 loss to the Thunder with nine points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes.

Monk and Keon Ellis both saw heavy workloads off the bench for the Kings, and that's likely to remain the case going forward. Although Tuesday's performance was a bit underwhelming, Monk is currently leading the Kings in nine-category fantasy value with averages of 15.8 points, 2.8 assists, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers on 51.2 percent shooting from the field through four regular-season contests.