Raynaud logged 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 125-101 loss to the Lakers.

Raynaud is making the most of his moment as Sacramento's temporary replacement for Domantas Sabonis, and he's cementing his profile as the best solution under the basket after an uninspiring turn from Drew Eubanks (thumb). Raynaud is a favorite to retain the role when Eubanks returns, and he will be an intriguing waiver add to consider for the month of January.