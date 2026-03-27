Raynaud notched 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 121-117 loss to the Magic.

The rookie out of Stanford took a step back from his recent performances, and this was his lowest scoring output over his last five appearances. The big man is firmly entrenched as a starter since Domantas Sabonis (knee) is out for the season, and he's making the most of the opportunity. He has scored in double digits in all but two of his 18 games since the All-Star break while posting seven double-doubles in that span.