Hukporti is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks with a sprained left ankle.

Hukporti suited up for the G League's Westchester Knicks earlier Wednesday, playing 14 minutes and finishing with two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 118-107 win over the College Park Skyhawks. He likely suffered the ankle injury at some point during the contest and won't be able to suit up in the Knicks' NBA Cup matchup later in the day. The rookie center hasn't been a regular part of the NBA rotation this season.