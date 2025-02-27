Hukporti has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a sprained left knee.

Hukporti limped off the court and got his knee wrapped earlier in the contest before returning to action. However, the injury proved to be too much to play through, and he'll watch the remainder of the contest from the sidelines. Hukporti logged eight points (4-5 FG), two rebounds and a block over 16 minutes before exiting. Expect Precious Achiuwa to see plenty of action the rest of the way. Hukporti's next chance to play will come Friday at Memphis.