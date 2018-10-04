Knicks' Billy Garrett: Signing with Knicks
Garrett will sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Knicks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Garrett was a consistent presence on the Knicks G-League affiliate in Westchester last season. He appeared in 50 games, including 14 starts, averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. He'll attempt to impress enough during training camp to make the leap to the NBA.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.