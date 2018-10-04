Knicks' Billy Garrett: Signing with Knicks

Garrett will sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Knicks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett was a consistent presence on the Knicks G-League affiliate in Westchester last season. He appeared in 50 games, including 14 starts, averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. He'll attempt to impress enough during training camp to make the leap to the NBA.