Brunson logged 29 points (9-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes during Monday's 109-97 loss to the Rockets.

Brunson scored a game-high 29 points, though he struggled from the field in the loss. The star point guard remains a consistent offensive threat, scoring at least 20 points in all six regular-season outings. However, Brunson has struggled from inside the arc. He has shot 46.3 percent from the field despite shooting 50.0 percent from deep.