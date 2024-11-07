Towns posted 34 points (11-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 loss to Atlanta.

Towns extended his double-double streak to six games and continues flourishing as the Knicks' starting center. It's worth noting the three blocks were a season-high mark for him, and while he's never been an elite rim protector, anything he can provide in that category would be a bonus to what he already delivers as a scoring and rebounding machine. He's averaging 25.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per game during his ongoing double-double streak.