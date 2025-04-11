Towns (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Towns will sit for the second leg of the Knicks' back-to-back set Friday as he works through a lingering left knee injury, and his next chance to play is in the Knicks' regular-season finale against the Nets on Sunday. Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa will serve as the Knicks' top big men in Towns' absence.