Shamet totaled 23 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Sunday's 112-100 win over the Lakers.

Shamet provided a sizable spark off the bench in Sunday's win, finishing second on the Knicks in scoring behind OG Anunoby. The veteran guard has a knack for heating up from deep, shooting 43.5 percent from three through 24 appearances and knocking down six triples in a game three times this season.