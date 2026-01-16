McBride is in the Knicks' starting lineup against the Warriors on Thursday, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride will make his 13th start of the season Thursay (and fourth since Jan. 2) due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle). McBride has scored in double digits in eight of his last nine outings, and over that span he has averaged 14.9 points, 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 3.3 threes and 0.9 steals over 29.6 minutes per game.