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Knicks' Miles McBride: Won't play Friday
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1 min read
McBride (pelvis) is out for Friday's game against Toronto.
McBride will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set for injury management. Tyler Kolek (oblique) is questionable, so Jose Alvarado could pick up some extra run Friday.
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