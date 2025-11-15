McBride posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 30 minutes during the Knicks' 140-132 win over the Heat on Friday.

McBride drew his second start of the season Friday due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle), and the former was poised to take on an even greater role following OG Anunboy's exit in the first quarter due to a hamstring injury. However, while McBride struggled with his efficiency from the field (particularly from deep), it was the veteran bench duo of Jordan Clarkson (24 points) and Landry Shamet (36 points) who gave the Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns (39 points) the much-needed scoring support in a high-scoring affair. McBride could be in line for more starts in the short-term, as Brunson may not travel with the Knicks during their upcoming five-game road trip, which begins Monday with a rematch against the Heat.