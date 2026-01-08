Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Bench role vs. LAC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson is not in the Knicks' starting lineup against the Clippers on Wednesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Robinson has started in each of the Knicks' last two games, but he will cede his starting spot to Miles McBride for Wednesday's contest. Over his last 10 outings (four starts), Robinson has averaged 5.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals over 21.1 minutes per game.
