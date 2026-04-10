Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sitting out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (rest) is out for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Robinson will be held out of the second leg of this back-to-back set as he normally does. During Thursday's game against Boston, he had seven points, seven rebounds, one block and three steals across 19 minutes.
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