Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson will start against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
With OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson both sidelined with ankle issues Tuesday, Tyler Kolek and Robinson will join the first unit. In 10 starts so far this season, the big man has averaged 4.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 17.9 minutes per tilt.
