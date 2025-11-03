Head coach Mike Brown said Robinson (rest), who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, will be on a minutes restriction when he returns, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Brown previously said Robinson wouldn't have a minutes restriction ahead of his season debut in Friday's loss to Chicago, though the Knicks are now expected to limit his playing time when available. The team will continue to monitor the big man's availability, especially in back-to-back sets, and he has yet to log more than 20 minutes in a game. Over two regular-season appearances, he's averaged 2.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 16.5 minutes per contest. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Timberwolves.