Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Back with second unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diawara will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 against Atlanta, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Diawara drew a rare start in the regular season finale, but he'll retreat to the second unit to open the postseason. He's likely to play a very minor role going forward.
More News
-
Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Starting Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Falls out of rotation•
-
Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Makes most of playing time•
-
Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Struggles shooting in win Friday•
-
Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Fires away from deep in win•
-
Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Ties season high in treys•