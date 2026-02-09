Anunoby (toe) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Anunoby is in danger of missing his third straight game while managing right toe soreness. In the five contests prior to being sidelined, the wing averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from beyond the arc. If Anunoby remains out Tuesday, rookie Mohamed Diawara is likely to see an uptick in playing time.