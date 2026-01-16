Anunoby had 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 loss to Golden State.

Anunoby saw a decent boost in usage in the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle), which could increase his fantasy value for as long as Brunson is out. Across eight outings during January, Anunoby has averaged 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.