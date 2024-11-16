Anunoby had 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in 39 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 124-122 win over Brooklyn.

Anunoby matched his best scoring mark of the campaign, and the veteran forward accomplished that by attempting a season-high 17 shots -- a direct result of the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (knee). Anunoby reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season, and while these scoring exploits boost his fantasy upside, he's a reliable fantasy contributor due to his all-around package rather than just his scoring prowess. He's averaging 19.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a combined 2.4 steals-plus-blocks per game in November.