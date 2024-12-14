Reaves finished with 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 97-87 loss to Minnesota.

Reaves was sharp from beyond the arc, and even though his overall shooting percentages weren't particularly high, the talented guard looked pretty good across the board in his return from a five-game absence due to a pelvic injury. Reaves logged 30 minutes in this loss, meaning he's not expected to have any minutes restriction going forward while remaining as a regular starter in the Lakers' backcourt.