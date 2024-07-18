Castleton logged 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 24 minutes of Wednesday's 87-86 win over Atlanta in Summer League.

Castleton flashed his versatile skillset, dishing out six assists while posting a double-double. The second-year pro did turn the ball over five times, but he led the Lakers in scoring and four of his 12 rebounds came on the offensive glass. Castleton served on a two-way contract last season for the Lakers and averaged 3.7 minutes across 16 NBA appearances.