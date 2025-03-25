Castleton's second 10-day contract with the Raptors expired Tuesday, and Toronto isn't expected to re-sign him prior to Wednesday's game in Brooklyn, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Castleton saw extensive action with Toronto during his 10-day deals, appearing in each of the last 10 contests while averaging 6.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 blocks in 25.8 minutes per contest. Though the Raptors have the option of signing Castleton to a rest-of-season deal, the team prefers to use the 15th spot on the roster to cycle in a new player on a 10-day contract. Expect the Raptors to sign a new player prior to Wednesday, while Castleton will. At the same time, he presumably heads back to the G League and joins the Osceola Magic, with whom he had been playing before signing his first 10-day deal with Toronto.