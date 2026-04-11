Castleton had three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal over six minutes during Friday's 127-103 win over Chicago.

Castleton remained in the rotation, albeit as nothing more than a garbage-time participant. In fact, all four of his appearances this season have come during garbage time. Although he does have a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, his role is far too insignificant to warrant any attention.