Magic's Colin Castleton: Receives qualifying offer

The Magic extended a two-way qualifying offer to Castleton on Monday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Castleton is now a two-way restricted free agent and can look for a better deal elsewhere. The 26-year-old big man missed significant time last season with a fractured right hand and appeared in just four regular-season games with the parent club. In 23 appearances with the G League's Osceola Magic in 2025-26, he averaged 18.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 27.5 minutes per game.