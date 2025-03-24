Castleton is not in Toronto's starting lineup against Washington on Monday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Castleton will come off the bench Monday due to the return of Jakob Poeltl, who rested during Sunday's loss to San Antonio. Castleton started in four of the Raptors' last six games, and over that span he averaged 8,.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals over 27.3 minutes per game.
