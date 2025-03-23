Castleton will start Sunday's game against the Spurs, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley resting, Castleton and Jamal Shead will slide into the starting lineup. As a starter this season (three games), Castleton has averaged 10.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game.