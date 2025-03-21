Castleton will come off the bench Thursday night against the Warriors, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Castleton drew a spot start Monday with Jakob Poeltl getting a night off, but the Florida product will rotate back to his usual bench role Thursday now that Poeltl is back in action. Castleton played well in his last appearance as a reserve Sunday, finishing with eight points, 12 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.
