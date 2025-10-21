The Lakers picked up Knecht's $4.2 million team option for the 2026-27 season on Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The transaction was mostly a formality and keeps Knecht on the Lakers' books through his third NBA season. Although Knecht didn't produce eye-popping stat lines in the preseason, multiple reports have suggested that head coach JJ Redick has been impressed by the second-year wing during training camp. With LeBron James (sciatica) sidelined to begin the season, Knecht should have the opportunity to be a regular part of the Los Angeles rotation, though he may not get enough minutes to be much of a fantasy factor.