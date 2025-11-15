Ayton logged 20 points (10-11 FG), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 118-104 victory over New Orleans.

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves led the way for the Lakers in this victory, but the impressive performance of Ayton can't be overlooked. The big man, who had a few problems adjusting to the offense at first, has been putting up good numbers of late, though this was his most efficient performance by a wide margin after missing just one of his 11 shots. This was Ayton's fifth double-double of the season, and it was also the fourth time he scored at least 20 points. Since missing the Nov. 2 win over Miami, Ayton is shooting an impressive 48-for-63 from the floor in six games -- good for a 76.1 field goal percentage.