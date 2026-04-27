Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Ejected Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton has been ejected from Sunday's Game 4 against the Rockets, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.
Ayton was assessed a flagrant foul penalty two for a hit to the head he committed while guarding Alperen Sengun. He concludes the contest with 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes. Jaxson Hayes figures to see more time with Ayton out.
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