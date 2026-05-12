Ayton logged six points (3-3 FG), three rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Monday's 115-110 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

This was a disappointing end to Ayton's first season in Los Angeles. As for the regular season, Ayton logged 72 appearances as the starting center, posting averages of 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.6 steals on 67.1 percent shooting from the field. The big man will be heading into the final year of his contract in 2026-27.