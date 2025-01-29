Finney-Smith is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a right shoulder contusion, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

After making two straight starts, Finney-Smith reverted to a reserve role against the 76ers on Tuesday due to the return of Rui Hachimura (calf). However, Anthony Davis (core) suffered an injury during that contest and will miss at least a week. Finney-Smith started the second half of Tuesday's loss and will likely see increased run during Davis' absence. However, Finney-Smith has averaged only 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 23.2 minutes per game across 12 appearances (two starts) for the Lakers thus far.