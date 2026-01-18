Timme finished with 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 132-116 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With the outcome of the game well in hand, the Lakers gave Timme an enhanced role with Deandre Ayton (knee) on the sidelines. The two-way Gonzaga product has put together some scintillating results in the G League, and although he'll likely find himself back with the farm team in short order, he's coming in handy during the Lakers' recent injury woes.