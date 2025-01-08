Vincent (oblique) tallied zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 118-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Vincent had been sidelined for the Lakers' previous four games with a strained left oblique before returning to action Tuesday. Though he finished second to only Dorian Finney-Smith (28 minutes) in playing time among Lakers bench players, Vincent took on a measly 8.4 percent usage rate and didn't make much of an imprint on the box score. Vincent could be in line for a slight downturn in minutes if Cam Reddish (back) returns to action Thursday versus the Hornets.