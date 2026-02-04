James logged 25 points (10-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals over 30 minutes during the Lakers' 125-109 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

James led the Lakers in both scoring and assists Tuesday and finished with a plus-24 point differential as Los Angeles led by as much as 39 points in a dominant win. He has scored at least 20 points in 15 of 17 games since the new year, and over that span he has averaged 23.5 points, 6.7 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 1.3 steals over 33.1 minutes per game while connecting on 51.9 percent of his field-goal attempts.