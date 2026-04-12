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Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable to face Utah
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RotoWire Staff
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James (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
James may be held out of the Lakers' regular-season finale due to left foot injury management. If the superstar forward is sidelined, Maxi Kleber, Drew Timme and Jarred Vanderbilt would be candidates for increased playing time.