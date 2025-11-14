James was again able to get through full-contact, 5-on-5 work at Thursday's practice with the G League's South Bay Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

This is the second practice with South Bay that James has been able to get through without issue, and according to McMenamin, James' Thursday workout was "intense." The Lakers will hold a Monday practice when they return from their road trip, and if James continues to progress, he could join the team for that one.