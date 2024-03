James (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday night against Oklahoma City, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James was added to the injury report as a game-time decision due to an ankle injury, but he's since been given the green light from the Lakers' training staff. The 39-year-old is averaging 29.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.4 steals in his last five games.