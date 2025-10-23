Lakers' Luka Doncic: Practices fully Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doncic (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Doncic is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered in the season opener. However, it doesn't seem to be a major issue, as he has downplayed the injury and has gone through two days of practice ahead of Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves. All signs point to him playing against Minnesota.
