Lakers' Luka Doncic: Returns Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doncic (eye) returned to Tuesday's game against the Magic with 6:51 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.
Doncic was poked in the eye during the first quarter and exited to the locker room before the start of the second. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest after being cleared to check back in.
