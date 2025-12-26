Lakers' Marcus Smart: Returns to Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smart (shoulder) returned during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Rockets, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Smart appeared to injure his right shoulder during the first quarter and ran to the locker room. However, the issue ended up being fairly minor, and he checked back into the game to begin the second quarter.
