Smart will start Sunday's game against the Kings, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Smart will enter the starting five due to Austin Reaves (calf) being out of the lineup. In his last four starts, Smart has averaged 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.3 minutes per contest.

