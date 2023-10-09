Christie totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 preseason loss to the Warriors.

Christie sustained a right hip strain during Summer League play this year but was healthy for the start of training camp and had decent production during Saturday's preseason opener. He had inconsistent results last year, averaging 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game over 41 appearances, but he's looking to take a major leap in Year 2.