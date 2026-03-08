site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Maxi Kleber: Listed as questionable
Kleber (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Kleber remains day-to-day after two straight absences for the Lakers. His availability (or lack thereof) isn't going to make many waves in fantasy hoops with Deandre Ayton off the injury report.
