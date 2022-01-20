McClung logged 33 points (11-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks across 36 minutes during a 117-113 win Tuesday against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Despite recently becoming a South Bay Lakers member, McClung is proving to be one of their best contributors. He logged 51 points and 19 rebounds across two G League games. Despite not being signed to an NBA franchise right now, McClung's overall statistical upside is promising enough for future consideration from professional teams.